XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS XPPLF remained flat at $$77.00 on Tuesday. XP Power has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $77.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.52.

XP Power Company Profile

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

