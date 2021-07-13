Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:KRTX) to Announce -$1.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:KRTX) to announce ($1.30) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.10). Karuna Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.59) to ($4.83). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($5.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.08) to ($4.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Karuna Therapeutics.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KRTX traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.62. The stock had a trading volume of 86,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,568. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $69.58 and a 12-month high of $146.97.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $455,455.00. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total transaction of $281,650.00. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,125 in the last 90 days.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.