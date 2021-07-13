Raymond Dwek Sells 3,360 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NYSE:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NYSE:UTHR) Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.01, for a total value of $591,393.60.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.55. The company had a trading volume of 175,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,556. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.37 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.