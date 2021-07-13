Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NYSE:CASY) Director Diane C. Bridgewater Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NYSE:CASY) Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock traded down $2.06 on Tuesday, hitting $193.71. The stock had a trading volume of 147,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,983. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.67 and a twelve month high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

