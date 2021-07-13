Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:MRTX) COO R Mark Adams Sells 14,583 Shares

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:MRTX) COO R Mark Adams sold 14,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $583,320.00.

Shares of MRTX traded up $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $170.55. 332,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,129. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $110.17 and a one year high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

