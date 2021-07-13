CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

NYSE CAPL traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.42. The company had a trading volume of 23,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,094. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company has a market cap of $735.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 2.21. CrossAmerica Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.46.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $657.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.29 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 19.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 150,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners during the first quarter valued at $608,000. 26.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

