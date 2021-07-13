bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.95% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “bpost SA engages in the management and provision of postal services. It operates its business through the Mail and Retail Solutions and Parcels and International segments. The Mail and Retail Solutions segment provides post offices, post points and electronic shop to business and residential customers. The Parcels and International segment handles, delivers, and manages mail, parcel, and e-commerce logistics. bpost SA is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BPOSY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BPOSY remained flat at $$12.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. bpost SA/NV has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.20 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.73.

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. bpost SA/NV had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that bpost SA/NV will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

