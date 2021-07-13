Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.09% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Compugen Ltd. is a pioneer in the fields of computational genomics and proteomics. The company combines the disciplines of mathematics and computer science with molecular biology to improve the understanding of genomics and proteomics, the study of genes and proteins. Compugen’s expertise in these areas is used to develop core technologies and platforms that are the basis for its products and services. These products and services are designed to enable life scientists to significantly enhance their research efforts in drug discovery. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CGEN. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Compugen stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,387. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $509.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 2.32. Compugen has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $19.90.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Compugen will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Compugen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Compugen in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Compugen in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Compugen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

