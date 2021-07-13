Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.83

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.83 and last traded at $26.83, with a volume of 88 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.83.

KURRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kuraray from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kuraray from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

Get Kuraray alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kuraray had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Kuraray Co., Ltd. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY)

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in resins, chemicals, fibers, and others businesses worldwide. The company's Vinyl Acetate segment offers polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) resins for paper/fiber processing agents, adhesives, and stabilizers; optical-use PVA films for liquid crystal displays and others; water-soluble PVA films for detergents and others; PVB film and Ionoplast interlayer for safety glass; EVOH resins for food packaging, automotive fuel tanks, stain-resistant wallpaper, vacuum insulation panels, and others; EVAL, a food packaging materials; and PLANTIC, a bio-based barrier material for food packaging materials.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Kuraray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuraray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.