Short Interest in SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Rises By 572.7%

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 572.7% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS SQIDF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,545. SQI Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19.

About SQI Diagnostics

SQI Diagnostics Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, produces, and commercializes rapid diagnostic testing services for healthcare providers, patients, and consumers worldwide. The company provides advanced diagnostics targeting organ transplant, autoimmune disease, and serological testing.

