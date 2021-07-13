Short Interest in Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Expands By 900.0%

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TOWTF traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.09. 59,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,055. Tower One Wireless has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09.

Tower One Wireless Company Profile

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications structures in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction.

