adbank Trading Down 13.9% This Week (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Over the last week, adbank has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. adbank has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $202,151.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One adbank coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00051541 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00016151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.14 or 0.00826104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000392 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005357 BTC.

adbank Profile

adbank is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 870,499,861 coins. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for adbank is adbank.network . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

adbank Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

