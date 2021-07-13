Marlin (POND) Hits Market Cap of $46.13 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Marlin has a market cap of $46.13 million and $6.34 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Marlin has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00043338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00119083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00155894 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,568.70 or 0.99967262 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.81 or 0.00954924 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

