U Network (UUU) Price Down 5.1% This Week

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 13th. One U Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. U Network has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $52,210.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, U Network has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000062 BTC.
- CyberVein (CVT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000035 BTC.
- eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.
U Network Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “
