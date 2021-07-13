Brokerages Set JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) Target Price at GBX 955

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 988 ($12.91).

Several research firms recently commented on JD. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, March 15th.

LON JD traded down GBX 14.80 ($0.19) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 942.20 ($12.31). 840,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,791. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 922.34. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of GBX 584.04 ($7.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 997.94 ($13.04). The stock has a market cap of £9.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.26.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

