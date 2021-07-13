Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

ZYME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Shares of Zymeworks stock traded down $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $34.72. The stock had a trading volume of 254,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,165. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.99. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 619.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zymeworks by 0.7% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,330,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,769,000 after purchasing an additional 29,869 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Zymeworks by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after buying an additional 1,845,142 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Zymeworks by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,291,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,365,000 after buying an additional 459,928 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its stake in Zymeworks by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,160,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 12.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,031,000 after acquiring an additional 198,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.