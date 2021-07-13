Joseph M. Jr. Manko Sells 207,106 Shares of Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSE:WTT) Stock

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSE:WTT) major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 207,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $623,389.06. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Wireless Telecom Group stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 235,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,929. The firm has a market cap of $63.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.90. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

