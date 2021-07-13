Joseph M. Jr. Manko Sells 207,106 Shares of Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSE:WTT) Stock

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSE:WTT) major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 207,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $623,389.06. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Wireless Telecom Group stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 235,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,929. The firm has a market cap of $63.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.90. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
About Wireless Telecom Group
