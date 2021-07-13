Inari Medical, Inc. (NYSE:NARI) Director Donald B. Milder Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NYSE:NARI) Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $633,780.00.
Shares of NYSE NARI traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.82. The company had a trading volume of 203,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,254. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.21 and a 52 week high of $127.42.
About Inari Medical
Read More: What is the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.