Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) SVP Keith A. Sultana Sells 3,520 Shares

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $661,478.40.

TT stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.19. 893,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,440. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $193.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TT. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $479,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

