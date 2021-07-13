Natus Medical Incorporated (NYSE:NTUS) VP Sells $649,770.75 in Stock

Natus Medical Incorporated (NYSE:NTUS) VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 23,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $649,770.75.

Dong Chune Christopher Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 18,561 shares of Natus Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $497,991.63.

NYSE NTUS traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.19. 128,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,762. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $29.70.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

