Telos Co. (NYSE:TLS) Director Sells $670,000.00 in Stock

Telos Co. (NYSE:TLS) Director John W. Maluda sold 20,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $670,000.00.
TLS stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.65. The company had a trading volume of 454,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,615. Telos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84.
About Telos
Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?
Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.