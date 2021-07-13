Telos Co. (NYSE:TLS) Director Sells $670,000.00 in Stock

Telos Co. (NYSE:TLS) Director John W. Maluda sold 20,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $670,000.00.

TLS stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.65. The company had a trading volume of 454,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,615. Telos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

