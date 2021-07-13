Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:CSTL) Insider Sells $704,900.00 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $704,900.00.

NYSE CSTL traded down $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.40. 108,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,349. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

