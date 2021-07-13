American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML) CEO Douglas Cole Sells 350,000 Shares

American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML) CEO Douglas Cole sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $784,000.00.

ABML stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $1.80. 2,142,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,445,512. American Battery Metals Co. has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.99.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of American Battery Metals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company.

American Battery Metals Company Profile

American Battery Metals Corporation engages in the exploration, mining, extraction, and recycling of battery metals. It owns 647 placer mining claims on approximately 12,940 acres in the Western Nevada Basin, situated in Railroad Valley in Nye County, Nevada; and a 120-acre parcel of private property with water rights, in the town of Currant, NV near Railroad Valley.

