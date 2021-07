Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NYSE:NICK) Major Shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp Purchases 66,896 Shares

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NYSE:NICK) major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp purchased 66,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $734,518.08. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp bought 18,050 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $201,077.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp bought 3,311 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $37,248.75.

NYSE NICK traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $11.32. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,491. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $11.85.

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

