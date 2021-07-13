Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Derek J. Maetzold Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $725,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Derek J. Maetzold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $745,600.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $994,249.58.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL traded down $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.40. The company had a trading volume of 108,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,349. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $107.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.77.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 13.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $300,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 16.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 346.1% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 30,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $24,651,000. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

