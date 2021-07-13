Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:REGI) Director Jeffrey Stroburg Sells 9,786 Shares

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:REGI) Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 9,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $685,020.00.

Jeffrey Stroburg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

On Friday, June 4th, Jeffrey Stroburg sold 10,214 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $695,266.98.

NYSE REGI traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.54. The stock had a trading volume of 452,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,728. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.