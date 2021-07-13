Vital Farms, Inc. (NYSE:VITL) CEO Russell Diez-Canseco Sells 30,550 Shares of Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NYSE:VITL) CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 30,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $674,544.00.

Shares of NYSE:VITL traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,906. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $43.30.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.