Juggernaut Hits One Day Volume of $1.31 Million (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Over the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $30.51 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Juggernaut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00002371 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00051497 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00016095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $269.56 or 0.00828639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000392 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

Juggernaut is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

