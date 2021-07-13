Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,812,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after buying an additional 300,611 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aptinyx in the fourth quarter valued at $991,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 950,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 182,836 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Aptinyx by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 112,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptinyx stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $2.74. 275,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,619. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $186.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.37. Aptinyx has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $6.47.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptinyx will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

