Etherparty (FUEL) Price Hits $0.0009

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Etherparty coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. Etherparty has a total market cap of $903,258.80 and $94,897.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00051497 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00016095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $269.56 or 0.00828639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000392 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005367 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Etherparty Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

