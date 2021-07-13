Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Short Interest Up 525.0% in June

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 525.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VASO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.06. 11,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,547. The company has a market cap of $10.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Vaso has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06.

Vaso Company Profile

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

