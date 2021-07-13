ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €12.50 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

ENI (ETR:ENI) received a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ENI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €11.40 ($13.41).

Shares of ETR:ENI traded up €0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €10.10 ($11.88). The stock had a trading volume of 3,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The firm has a market cap of $36.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €10.35. ENI has a one year low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a one year high of €10.81 ($12.72).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

