Cardlytics, Inc. (NYSE:CDLX) CEO Lynne Marie Laube Sells 7,314 Shares

Cardlytics, Inc. (NYSE:CDLX) CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 7,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.68, for a total transaction of $743,687.52.

CDLX stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.85. The company had a trading volume of 243,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,105. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.89 and a 12 month high of $161.47.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

