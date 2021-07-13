A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRK) CFO Kathleen Taylor-Simpson Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRK) CFO Kathleen Taylor-Simpson sold 15,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $753,900.00.

NYSE AMRK traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $45.46. 69,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,090. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $57.63.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

