Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NYSE:BLI) CEO Eric Hobbs Sells 15,500 Shares

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NYSE:BLI) CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $762,910.00.

Eric Hobbs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $652,240.00.

Shares of NYSE:BLI traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.04. The company had a trading volume of 456,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,614. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

