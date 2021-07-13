Parachute (PAR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.14 Million

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Parachute has traded down 24.3% against the dollar. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $3.14 million and approximately $167,927.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00057083 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000327 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000724 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000094 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 120% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 659,874,478 coins. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

