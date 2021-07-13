CHADS VC One Day Trading Volume Hits $6,447.00 (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 13th. One CHADS VC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CHADS VC has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. CHADS VC has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $6,447.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00051664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $272.91 or 0.00837797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000393 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005363 BTC.

CHADS VC Coin Profile

CHADS VC is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 59,374,034 coins and its circulating supply is 48,120,564 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

Buying and Selling CHADS VC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

