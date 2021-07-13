Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) to Hold

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AutoWeb, Inc. provides consumer leads and associated marketing services primarily to automotive dealers and manufacturers throughout the United States. It also provides consumers with robust and original online automotive content. AutoWeb Inc., formerly known as Autobytel Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, CA. “

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their target price on AutoWeb from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.66. 301,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,944. AutoWeb has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $5.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 2.26.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.14. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $17.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.61 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoWeb will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AutoWeb by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 109,498 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in AutoWeb during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in AutoWeb during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

