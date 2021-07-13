Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bally’s Corporation owns and manages casinos, horse racetrack and authorized OTB licenses principally in Colorado. The company’s properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Casino Vicksburg, Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, Casino KC, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Mardi Gras Casino and Arapahoe Park racetrack. Bally’s Corporation, formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc., is based in Providence, Rhode Island. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BALY. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Shares of NYSE BALY traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.24. 201,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,065. Bally’s has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.49 and a beta of 2.57.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.56 million. The company’s revenue was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bally’s will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $49,999,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BALY. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter worth approximately $3,249,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter worth approximately $4,135,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter worth approximately $3,899,000. 68.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

