Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank Hapoalim B.M. offers banking, financial products and services primarily in Israel and internationally, through its subsidiaries. Its operating segment consists of Households, Private Banking, Small Business, Commercial, Corporate and Financial Management. The company offers current-account management services, deposits and saving plans, credit cards, capital-market and housing loans products and services, investment products, check discounting, foreign currency, foreign trade and other financing transactions services. It also provides factoring services which consist of financial and strategic consulting for mergers and acquisitions, privatization processes, public and private issues, guidance of companies, consulting, underwriting and management services, brokerage services, research, custody and other related services. Bank Hapoalim B.M. is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

BKHYY stock remained flat at $$40.02 on Tuesday. 6 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.79. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank Hapoalim B.M. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market activity; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

