Redfin Co. (NYSE:RDFN) CTO Bridget Frey Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

Redfin Co. (NYSE:RDFN) CTO Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $842,380.00.
Shares of NYSE RDFN traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.67. 1,074,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,201. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $35.23 and a 52-week high of $98.44.
Redfin Company Profile
Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?
Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.