e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ELF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.63.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 296,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,287. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.18 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.05.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 91,142 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $2,652,232.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 511,749 shares in the company, valued at $14,891,895.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 23,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $641,501.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,790 shares of company stock valued at $6,906,268 in the last quarter. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

