Timothy E. Conver Sells 7,400 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NYSE:AVAV) Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NYSE:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total transaction of $830,428.00.

Shares of NYSE:AVAV traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,043. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $143.71.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

