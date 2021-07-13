Analyzing Semler Scientific (SMLR) & Its Competitors

Semler Scientific (NYSE: SMLR) is one of 67 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Semler Scientific to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Semler Scientific and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semler Scientific 38.27% 62.27% 51.99% Semler Scientific Competitors -242.67% -24.25% -12.96%

Semler Scientific has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semler Scientific’s rivals have a beta of 19.32, suggesting that their average share price is 1,832% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.2% of Semler Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Semler Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Semler Scientific and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Semler Scientific $38.60 million $14.01 million 72.03 Semler Scientific Competitors $979.35 million $92.88 million 162.24

Semler Scientific’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Semler Scientific. Semler Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Semler Scientific and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semler Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A Semler Scientific Competitors 212 882 1661 36 2.54

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 9.91%. Given Semler Scientific’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Semler Scientific has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Semler Scientific rivals beat Semler Scientific on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition. Its products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and family practitioners, as well as healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry, such as risk assessment groups. The company offers its products through salespersons and distributors. Semler Scientific, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

