Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.90

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.90 and last traded at $21.70, with a volume of 69507 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.77.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays upgraded Deutsche Telekom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.00.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 3.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom AG will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

