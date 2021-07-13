Hyper Finance Price Up 5.9% Over Last Week (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Over the last week, Hyper Finance has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. Hyper Finance has a total market cap of $653,257.34 and $90.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00043553 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00118473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00155467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,552.45 or 0.99863481 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.05 or 0.00951151 BTC.

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

