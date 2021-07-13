$0.19 EPS Expected for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NYSE:GSHD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NYSE:GSHD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.25. Goosehead Insurance reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Goosehead Insurance.

In other news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total value of $1,202,700.00. Also, insider & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 141,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total transaction of $13,158,414.25. Insiders sold 465,243 shares of company stock valued at $44,402,860 in the last 90 days.

NYSE:GSHD traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.55. The company had a trading volume of 116,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,812. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $174.79.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

