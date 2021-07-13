Insider Selling: Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Director Michael J. Banschbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $20,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MXC traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $9.83. 76,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,396. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.02 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. Mexco Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $14.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.62.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

