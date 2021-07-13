Insider Selling: Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) CEO Jeffrey T. Gill sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SYPR stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $3.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,640. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.07 million, a PE ratio of 347.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sypris Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sypris Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,090,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,524 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.12% of Sypris Solutions worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

