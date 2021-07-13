Stephen Cory White Sells 1,390 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Stock

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $98,300.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,718.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL traded down $1.52 on Tuesday, reaching $69.72. 187,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,181. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.90 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -542.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.17 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. Analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,443,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Stericycle by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,045,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Stericycle by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 161,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Stericycle by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,100,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,929,000 after purchasing an additional 142,812 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

